Plateau : Killings disturbing, threat to peace, national unity — Afenifere, Aare Adams

…flay Buhari’s comments on restructuring

By Dayo Johnson & Dapo Akinrefon

AKURE—THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, described the recent killings in Plateau State as a threat to Nigeria’s peace, unity warning that it is a dangerous signal to the corporate existence of the country.

Rising from its monthly meeting in Akure, the country home of its leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the group equally warned state governors in the South West zone not to cede any land for cattle ranching as proposed by the Federal Government.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary Yinka Odumakin, who read the communiqué entitled: ‘Enough is enough’, said: “Nigerians must now gird their loins and see the democratic uprooting of this administration as a task that must be done in 2019 so as to save the country from utter destruction.

“There is no land where the blood of the innocent is being shed daily like Nigeria that can make progress in any area of human endeavor. Enough is enough.

The communiqué reads in part: “The meeting was devastated by the genocide that took place in Plateau State on Sunday in which over 200 deaths occurred by eye witness accounts, but the police admitted 86.

“These wanton killings and official irresponsibility portrays Nigeria as a barbaric entity and we Yoruba people are pained living in the same space with the bestial elements, who kill innocent people in cruel manner.

“The images of little children killed mercilessly with open skulls make anyone with human blood flowing in his or her veins to shrink.

“We are further distressed that the response of President Buhari to the murder of hundreds of our citizens did not attract a word of sympathy or regret.

“It is very infuriating that the President’s response and that of Miyetti Allah appeared to have been authored from the same laptop.

“The Chairman of North Central zone of Miyetti Allah, Danladi Ciroma said the attacks were retaliation for the loss of 300 cows.

“ President Buhari who is also the Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah who described the armed herdsmen terror as herdsmen/farmers clashes, a case of two fighting but dead bodies only on one side, also repeated the missing cows and even added another charge Miyetti Allah did not remember.

“The President used the word thugs thrice to describe protesting residents while admitting that human life was becoming increasingly cheap under his watch without saying what he is doing to make it worthy or bring the herdsmen who have admitted killing people to book.”

“Three months ago,we did say that the President is afflicted by conflict of interests as Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the affliction that has seen him now functioning as a Miyetti Allah godfather at a time he should be presidential.

“We asked him and we are calling on him to make a choice between the two.

“It is pointless at this stage making any demand on this incorrigible administration.

Agitation for restructuring

On restructuring, it said: “If the President talks about people with personal agenda on restructuring, it can only be those who insert it in their manifestos to win elections and turn around to say they are getting different definitions of restructuring after they came to power.

“We insist that for the country to move forward and develop, it has to be restructured into a proper federation.”

On the proposed use of public funds for ranches across the country, Afenifere said it “rejects the idea of public funded ranches which is an imperialist agenda of cresting Federal Cattle Territories across Nigeria.

“Cattle rearing is a private business and the Government has no business getting involved if there was no sinister. No inch of Yoruba land will be available for such and no Governor should cede any land for such.”

One killing too many — Gani Adams

Similarly, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land said the murder of innocent Nigerians by suspected killer herdsmen was one killing too many, urging President Buhari to do everything that is possible to make Nigeria safe for the citizenry.

In a statement, by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said: “In all the developed countries across the world, security of lives and property is prominent to the government.”

The statement reads: “The situation where about 200 innocent people got killed in a country is too much and unacceptable to us as a people. The figures in all these killings keep increasing day by day, however, the recent attack in Plateau was disturbing, and we cannot continue to live in denial.

We cannot pretend not to know that the security situation in the country is begging for urgent attention and solution. By saying all is well with us as a nation is to live in denial.

The Nigerian government is not doing enough on the security situation in the country and every reasonable Nigerians must condemn these acts of ruthlessness.

On the proposed cattle ranching, he described it as a misplaced priority.

He said: “The Yoruba don’t always forget history in a hurry. Our experience in Yoruba land between 1824 and 1835 was a sad reminder.

“However, there are better solutions to the issues of herdsmen attacks and killings other than the establishment of ranches in states.

“A situation where the federal government spends 70 billion of the budget on the establishment of ranches is not too good for the nation’s economy.”

Restructuring

imperative for APC, Nigeria’s survival, ARG tells Buhari

Meanwhile, the Afenifere Renewal Group has flayed President Buhari’s reported statement that the campaign for restructuring of Nigeria has been reduced to selfish pursuit.

The president was quoted as saying that “every group asking for restructuring has got its own agenda and I hope it can be accommodated by the constitution.”

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kunle Famoriyo, ARG said: even a crude assessment of Nigeria’s socioeconomic affairs gives credence to the demand by Nigerians to review Nigeria’s governance structure to accommodate nascent issues.”

“It is no brainer that Constitutions are neither static nor constant. Every successful political climes stay true to the maxim that man is not made for the law, rather law is made for man.

“As observed recently at one of our events by foremost legal luminary, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, Nigeria may not survive for long under the current governance structure and every objective political analysis supports this assertion.

“This calls for visionary political leaders who must ensure that governance is dynamic enough to accommodate emerging issues that affect the welfare and security of their people.

“Nigeria’s leaders, however, appear to have deified the 1999 Constitution almost to the point

that even generations unborn must grow to worship it, despite its glaring inadequacies and debilitating impact.

“ARG warns that somehow the boundaries set by the 1999 Constitution will be broken anytime soon, to the shame of recalcitrant leaders opposing it. This much the recent events about June 12 and global affairs should teach discerning observers.

“ARG calls on the APC, which recently carried out a survey and consultation across Nigeria to continue to push the frontiers of restructuring, irrespective of the short sightedness of the executive arm of government. This is so, if APC would remain a party of choice for Yoruba people.”