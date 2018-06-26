Plateau killings: APC governors to visit community

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, extraction said they have concluded plans to visit plateau state, over the report of recent killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Plateau state.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state revealed this to newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, through a release by his Chief Press Mr Sam Onwuemeodo.

Okorocha who is the chairman of APC, governor’s forum, also said that some people were hiding under religion to cause mayhem on innocent citizens.

According to the release, “The governor of Imo State and Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has given the hint that the governors of APC extraction will be in Plateau State on Friday over the killings in that State.

“The visit by the governors will assess the situation, and interact with the governor of the State, Mr. Simeon Lalong to see what can be done and urgently too, to stop further killings in the State and elsewhere.

“I, with the rest of the governors of APC condemn in its entirety this unwarranted killings of innocent souls, and shedding of blood. We have called them insurgents, we’ve called them Boko Haram.

“We have called them all kinds of baptismal names and because the situation is not properly defined, most people hide under the cloak of religion of Christianity or Islam to create harm.”

“No religion on earth, not even Christianity or Islam would warrant anyone to take anyone’s life. So this is not indeed a religious issue. Nigerians must come together now and fight this war properly because nationalism and religious differences have been the loophole with which these criminals operate.”