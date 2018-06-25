Plateau killing: NOA calls for Community Joint Task Force

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Plateau State has condemned the recent killings in the state and called for community Joint Task Force (JTF), as a preventive measure.

Mr Bulus Dabit, the Director of NOA in Plateau made the call in an interview with the Newsmen, on Monday in Jos.

He said it was important for the public to realise that the community played a critical role in ensuring peace through reporting early warning signals.

“Community JTF would be a panacea for the killings in Plateau. It can work within the regulations of the State Security apparatus, Operation Rainbow.

“The organisation should train the youths and deploy them to communities to protect lives in their area of Jurisdiction,” he said.

The director said that countries like Afghanistan also adopted the measure to address insurgency and was yielding effective result.

Dabit expressed worry that insurgents attacked innocent children and women hiding under the pretense of farmers and herdsmen clashes.

He called on Plateau residents to live in peace as it was a criterion for rapid development in the area.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors of the crime were brought to justice.

Mr Terna Tyopev, spokesperson of the Police Command in Plateau said 86 deaths were recorded while six persons were injured.

The attacks were on 11 communities in Gashish District in Barkin Ladi LGA and some communities in Bokkos LGA which started on Friday.

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs to restore peace in the various communities.