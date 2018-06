The Plateau Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr Rufus Bature said in a statement in Jos that the curfew was to avert a breakdown of law and order.

He said that movement would be restricted from 6 p.m.to 6 a.m. except for those on essential duties.

There was tension in some parts of the state after several attacks in some communities left many people dead. (NAN)