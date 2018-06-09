Breaking News
My plans is to transform Ajegunle to a Modern City — Hon. Rita Orji

Emmanuel Okogba

THE Chairperson, House Committee on Diaspora Matters, and Member Representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State  in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rita Orji, has reiterated her commitment  to transform Ajegunle to a modern city, make the people happy and provide essential amenities to the people of her constituency, to enable them benefit from the dividends  of democracy.

*Hon. Rita Orji with the materials distributed to the people of Ajeromi-Ifelodun

She made this statement recently at the graduation ceremony of her Vocational Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Institute in Ajegunle, in commemoration of 2018  Democracy Day. Hon. Orji said she decided to set up the Vocational Institute to enable the unemployed youths acquire training in Cake Making, Fashion Design, Make-up, Graphics Design amongst others, them  become self-employed professional entrepreneurs.

Hon. Rita Orji  stressed that she has embarked  on the construction of roads, built about 34 Boreholes and  set up a Medical Centre  within Ajegunle  and  distributed 35 KekeNAPEP and  sewing machines among others. About 255 youths have been trained in various vocational fields.

Hon. Rita Orji  also  extended  gifts to Muslim faithfuls when she visited the Muslim community during this Ramadan season.


