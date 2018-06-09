My plans is to transform Ajegunle to a Modern City — Hon. Rita Orji

THE Chairperson, House Committee on Diaspora Matters, and Member Representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rita Orji, has reiterated her commitment to transform Ajegunle to a modern city, make the people happy and provide essential amenities to the people of her constituency, to enable them benefit from the dividends of democracy.

She made this statement recently at the graduation ceremony of her Vocational Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Institute in Ajegunle, in commemoration of 2018 Democracy Day. Hon. Orji said she decided to set up the Vocational Institute to enable the unemployed youths acquire training in Cake Making, Fashion Design, Make-up, Graphics Design amongst others, them become self-employed professional entrepreneurs.

Hon. Rita Orji stressed that she has embarked on the construction of roads, built about 34 Boreholes and set up a Medical Centre within Ajegunle and distributed 35 KekeNAPEP and sewing machines among others. About 255 youths have been trained in various vocational fields.

Hon. Rita Orji also extended gifts to Muslim faithfuls when she visited the Muslim community during this Ramadan season.