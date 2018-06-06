Plane with 10 aboard goes missing in Kenya

Rescue teams on Wednesday were looking for a small plane with 10 people on board that went missing north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the aircraft owners and the national disaster agency said.

The plane, operated by East African Safari Air Express, took off from the western town of Kitale in the late afternoon Tuesday.

It disappeared off the radar screens at Nairobi international airport, its final destination, around 80 minutes later, the owners, Sax, said in a statement.

Searchers on the ground were being helped by a police helicopter, focussing on an area about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Nairobi, on the western fringe of the Aberdare mountains.

The search was hampered by poor visibility in rainy conditions, officials said.