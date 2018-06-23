Phyno reveals his kind of girl

Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno has taken to his IG account to reveal what he looks out for in a lady as he blessed his 3.1 million followers with dope photos while posing with his Rolls Royce Phantom.

The producer cum rapper who has always kept his love life off social media, recently revealed his kind of girl. He said “On the surface, I like a girl who is beautiful. But I cannot stand a lousy girl. I like someone who is industrious and can think for herself. For me, it is more about the person’s character and not the physical qualities; that can fade away at any time.”