Photos : President Muhammadu Buhari in Kastina

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday said the federal government will assist and support affected victims of rainstorm and windstorm in Katsina State.

This was coming as Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State put losses recorded from the incident in the state at N2.3 billion.

Speaking while commiserating with the victims at the Emir of Katsina’s palace, President Buhari said the relevant agency of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA will carry out assessment of damages recorded from the incident.

President Buhari with Emir of Katsina Abdulmumini Kabir Usmani during his visit to Katsina State to commiserate with the People over the recent devastating storms that affected part of the state on 29th June

: President Buhari with Emir of Katsina Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Governor of Katsina Aminu Bello Masari during his visit to Katsina State to commiserate with the People over the recent devastating storms that affected part of the state on 29th June
President Buhari and Governor of Katsina Aminu Bello Masari during his visit to Katsina State to commiserate with the People over the recent devastating storms that affected part of the state on 29th June


