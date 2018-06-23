Photos: Buhari, Saraki, Ambode, others at APC national convention in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki many others were at the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday.
Cross section of supporters at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018
) President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki as the President arrived for the 2018 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018
Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (2r) and other delegates from Ogun State at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
National Chairman, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole flanked by his wife, Mrs. Oshiomhole (r) and Former Plateau State Ag. Governor, Dr. (Mrs. Pauline Tallen as he thanked delegates for his election at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018
President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Former APC Chairman, Chief John Oyegun as the President arrived for the 2018 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018
Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State flanked by Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs. Idayat Adebule (2l) and Former Deputy Governor, Mr. Femi Pedro with other Lagos State delegates at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Minister for Niger Delta Development, Pastor Usein Uguru (r) exchanging greetings with a delegate from Kogi State, Mr. Frank Nneke while the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Prof. Steve Ocheni (2l) and another delegate looked on at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki; Former APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun; Chairman 2018 Convention Planning Committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapher as the President arrived for the 2018 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018
