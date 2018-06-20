Photos : Buhari meets Senegalese Islamic Cleric

..Your good job, evident for all to see—Sheikh to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday renewed his commitment towards the rapid development of Nigeria, beyond ethnicity, religion and geographical lines, will remain a driving force for his administration.

The President gave the assurance while receiving Sheikh Ahmed Tijjani Ibrahim Inyass, the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya, at the Presidential Villa.

This is as the Senegalese Islamic leader has commended President Buhari for the good job he is doing in Nigeria, noting that his efforts were “evident for all to see.’’

Acknowledging the overwhelming support of Nigerians and the confidence reposed on his administration, the President told the Sheikh: ‘‘We are very pleased with the prayers and support of the Tijjaniya to this administration and I assure you our interest is for all Nigerians, across ethnicity and religion.’’