Photos : Buhari meets Senegalese Islamic Cleric

On 5:27 pm

..Your good job, evident for all to see—Sheikh to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday renewed his commitment towards the rapid development of Nigeria, beyond ethnicity, religion and geographical lines, will remain a driving force for his administration.

The President gave the assurance while receiving Sheikh Ahmed Tijjani Ibrahim Inyass, the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya, at the Presidential Villa.

This is as the Senegalese Islamic leader has commended President Buhari for the good job he is doing in Nigeria, noting that his efforts were “evident for all to see.’’
Acknowledging the overwhelming support of Nigerians and the confidence reposed on his administration, the President told the Sheikh: ‘‘We are very pleased with the prayers and support of the Tijjaniya to this administration and I assure you our interest is for all Nigerians, across ethnicity and religion.’’

: President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Grand Khalifa of Tijaniya, Sheikh Ahmed Tijani Inyass while the Chairman BOA, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (r) and others looked on during an audience the President granted a delegation led by the Sheikh at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 20/06/2018
: President Muhammadu Buhari sitting with the Grand Khalifa of Tijaniya, Sheikh Ahmed Tijani Inyass (l) during an audience the President granted a delegation led by the Sheikh at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
President Muhammadu Buhari sitting with the Grand Khalifa of Tijaniya, Sheikh Ahmed Tijani Inyass (l) while the Chairman BOA, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (r); Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari (2r); Minister for Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau (3r) and others looked on during an audience the President granted a delegation led by the Sheikh at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida


