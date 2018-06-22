Breaking News
Photos : Buhari at International Press Institute (IPI) world congress

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja declared open the world congress of the International Press Institute (IPI), with the theme – ‘Why Good Journalism Matters: Quality Media for Strong Societies,” which has in attendance international journalists including the Publisher of Vanguard Media, Mr. Sam Amuka, the General Manager of Vanguard, Gbenga Adefeya among others.

Speaking at the event the President said that good and responsible journalism remains vital to good governance, especially in an era of fake news and hate speeches.

L-R-; President Muhammadu Buhari chats with Chairman of Vanguard Newspaper, Uncle Sam Amuka. OTHERS ARE LOC Chairman and President, Newspaper Proprietors Association and Chairman Thisday Group, Mr Nduka Obaigbena and Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja.
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari receives a book from the Acting Director General ALJAZEERA Media Network, Dr Mostefa Souag. With them is IPI Fellow, IPI World Congress Host Committee, Nigeria, Alhaji Isa Ismaila Funtua at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja Nigeria
R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Executive Director, International Press Institute, Ms Barbara Trionfi, Vice Chair International Press, Institute, Ms Dawn Thomas, Chairman IP Nigeria and Daily Trust Newspaper, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf and Acting Director General ALJAZEERA Media Network, Dr Mostefa Souag at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja Nigeria
L-R-; LOC Chairman and President, Newspaper Proprietors Association and Chairman Thisday Group, Mr Nduka Obaigbena, Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, Chairman Vanguard Newspaper, Uncle Sam Amuka, FCT Minister Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and IPI Fellow IPI World Congress Host Committee, Nigeria, Alhaji Isa Ismaila Funtua and others at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the participants at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the participants at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) in a handshake with Chair International Press Institute, Mr John Yearwood, LOC Chairman and President, Newspaper Proprietors Association and Chairman Thisday Group, Mr Nduka Obaigbena at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, Chairman of Channel TV Mr John Momoh, Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrahman Dambazzau (Rtd)at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja.
Cross Section of Participants at the opening ceremony of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 held at the State House Conference Center Abuja


