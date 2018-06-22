A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photos : Buhari at International Press Institute (IPI) world congress
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja declared open the world congress of the International Press Institute (IPI), with the theme – ‘Why Good Journalism Matters: Quality Media for Strong Societies,” which has in attendance international journalists including the Publisher of Vanguard Media, Mr. Sam Amuka, the General Manager of Vanguard, Gbenga Adefeya among others.
Speaking at the event the President said that good and responsible journalism remains vital to good governance, especially in an era of fake news and hate speeches.