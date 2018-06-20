Photos: Another truck falls off Ojuelegba bridge

Two persons died when a truck loaded with boards and plywood tilted on the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere, Lagos State late on Tuesday evening.



Two other persons were also injured, according to an update provided by the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu.

At the scene of the accident where a truck fell off Ojuelegba bridge at about 9pm. Number of casualties have not yet been ascertained. RRS personnels on ground together with @lasemasocial to control the situation. @TunjiDisu1 @followlasg pic.twitter.com/MAF3PIUYxY

Wreckage at ojuelegba as container falls over bride 45 mins ago pic.twitter.com/6GAr5ZESFB

Oh My Goodness!! Happening now; Tragedy as container falls off the Ojuelegba bridge Lagos, on a bus and Many people.. 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/N4Q10XdSE0

Happening Now: Scenes from the tragedy in Ojuelegba, Lagos where a Container fell from the bridge smashing several cars.

How many more deaths before something is done? @folow@AkinwunmiAmbode pic.twitter.com/ENQ0ePBaCr

— Y! Online #WorldCup (@YNaija) June 19, 2018