Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Another truck falls off Ojuelegba bridge

On 4:58 amIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Two persons died when a truck loaded with boards and plywood tilted on the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere, Lagos State late on Tuesday evening.

One of the vehicles crushed by the falling plywood from the truck

Two other persons were also injured, according to an update provided by the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.