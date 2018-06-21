Perversion of Justice: LPPC suspends Nwobike from using SAN rank

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, has suspended a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joseph Nwobike from using the rank.

The legal body, in a statement it issued Thursday night, equally stripped Nwobike who was convicted on corruption charges, of all other privileges attached to the prestigious rank.



“This is to notify the General Public that the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at its 132nd Plenary session which was held today, June 21, 2018, has suspended Joseph Nwobike, from the use of the rank of SAN (and all other privileges attached to the rank) in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 25(2) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines.

“This is sequel to his conviction by the Lagos State High Court of Justice for perversion of justice in charge No. LD/2516C/2016- FRN V Dr. Joseph Nwobike, SAN and pending the investigation by the sub-committee setup by the Chairman of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen,” read the statement signed by Chief Registra of the Supreme Court who doubles as Secretary of the LLPC, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha.

It will be recalled that Nwobike was on April 30, sentenced to one month imprisonment without the option of fine by trial Justice Raliat Adebiyi following a charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him.

He was found guilty of attempting to influence a trial judge to pervert the course of justice.