Pensioners’ welfare: Obaseki converts Ethiope Publishing House to pension office

inspects road projects, stadium reconstruction, others

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that Ethiope Publishing House, located in the heart of the state capital, Benin City, will accommodate the Edo State Pension Bureau as soon as his administration completes the ongoing renovation of the building.

According to Obaseki, the new pension office will be fitted with modern technology that will enable staff of the pension bureau to respond to pensioners’ enquiries faster.

Obaseki disclosed this when he inspected ongoing reconstruction work at the Ethiope Publishing House in Benin City, and said that the central location of the building and its proximity to the major bus terminal at Ring Road, will eliminate the troubles pensioners used to experience in accessing the pension office.

“We are refurbishing the building and relocating the Pension Bureau here. It is going to be a modern office that will be driven by technology so that we can manage our pensioners and issues relating to pension effectively from this location,” the governor said.

He explained that the Ethiope building was chosen because of its central location and accessibility and added “We don’t want our pensioners to spend much money to get to the Pension Bureau.”

The governor also inspected ongoing reconstruction work at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, and told journalists that his administration embarked on the total overhaul of facilities in the stadium to raise its profile to a world class stadium that will be hosting international sporting events.

He explained that the construction work is in phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion in December 2018, while the other phases would expand to 2019.

“We want to build a world class facility that will attract world class events. I am impressed with the quality and pace of ongoing work at the stadium.”

He also inspected the desilting of the drainage system in Akenzua axis, behind the Benin Airport, which he said was constructed during the late Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia administration.

Obaseki said his administration has completed the manhole desilting work, cleared the drains, as part of plan to connect the drainage system to 12 streets around the area, affected by flooding and added, “We are also constructing the 12 roads in the area affected by flood.”

While inspecting the ongoing project at the ministry of infrastructure, the governor assured that his administration is committed to improving the working condition of civil servants in the state for better service delivery.