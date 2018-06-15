Peace Corps member caught with pistol

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— A member of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Seiyefa Okorie, arrested with a locally-made pistol by Police in Bayelsa State has disclosed that he peddles drugs and robs in Yenagoa and environs.

Bayelsa State Police spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest in Yenagoa, said: “The synergy between Bayelsa State Police Command and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Bayelsa State paid off with the arrest.

“In a raid on a criminal hideout at Amarata, Yenagoa, operatives arrested Seiyefa Okorie, 33, member of the proscribed Peace Corps of Nigeria and recovered a locally-made pistol from him.”