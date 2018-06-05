Peace Advocacy groups fault anti-JTF protest

YENAGOA—A coalition of peace advocacy groups from the Niger Delta region, yesterday faulted the protest against the performance of the Joint Task Force, JTF, in the region code named Operation Delta Safe led by Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, saying it was sponsored by oil thieves.

The coalition under the aegis of Niger Delta Peace and Development, said though the identities of the oil thieves involved in the Abuja protest would soon be made public, the protest was a misrepresentation of the existing peace, security and positive results recorded by the men of the Operation Delta Safe against those involved in economic sabotage, oil bunkering and vandalisation of oil facilities.

James Julius (Rivers State), Chairman of the peace advocacy groups, in a statement alleged that the protest was a simple case of sponsored fight by oil thieves against the successes of the Joint military Task Force commander, Rear Admiral Suleiman and his gallant men in the region.

The group lauded the JTF in the Niger Delta for restoring and sustaining peace and reducing criminality in the region.