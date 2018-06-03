PDP Youth congratulates Gbenga Daniel on his appointment as Atiku’s campaign DG

Abuja – The PDP National Youth Rebirth Forum has congratulated the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on his recent appointment as the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation.



The forum in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Omoluabi Adeyemi, on Sunday in Abuja, described the appointment as a ray of hope for the future of Nigeria.

Adeyemi expressed optimism that Daniel’s leadership would offer the needed capacity, competence and contacts towards achieving the collective resolve of the people in 2019.

“This noble national assignment, therefore, requires the leadership and coordination of a person with unquestionable character, unshakeable integrity, vast political experience and honest understanding of our diversity.

“These qualities are all encompassing in the personality of Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

“We, therefore, wish to enlist the support and endorsement of the entire PDP delegates under our organisation for this all important national assignment.

“We will continue to offer support and mobilise all youth and women delegates to vote and support the Atiku Abubakar candidacy and agenda.’’

Adeyemi, who is also PDP Senatorial Aspirant for Kogi West Senatorial District said Nigerians were faced with challenges of hunger, insecurity, unemployment and disharmony that must be addressed.

He said there was, therefore, need for a search for credible, competent and experienced leader for the country.

He described Abubakar, the former Vice President as successful businessman, outstanding philanthropist, who has what it required to move the country forward. (NAN)