PDP stalwart seeks rotation of Delta South senatorial seat

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Richard Akassa, yesterday, called on the political class in Delta South senatorial district to adopt a workable formula for the rotation of the senatorial position for the district among the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko ethnic nationalities that make up the district.

Fielding questions from newsmen at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, Akassa said: “Rotation of every political position entrenches peace, love, trust and gives everyone a sense of belonging in the political scheme of things.

“It is injustice for somebody from one tribe to occupy the senatorial position for too long and if allowed to continue, it will set a dangerous precedent in the senatorial district. Something that belongs to everybody must be enjoyed by everybody.

“The position of the state governor is rotational and that is why the three senatorial districts have produced a governor, deputy governor and even Secretary to the State Government. That is why Delta State is peaceful.

“The rotational arrangement of two tenures for each of the ethnic groups should start with Itsekiri in 2019 after which it should be allowed to go to Isoko before it returns to Ijaw.”