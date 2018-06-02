PDP to Orji Uzo Kalu: We don’t kill in our party

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to a trending video where the former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu made a disparaging statement against it.

Kalu was quoted to have said in a trending video made available to newsmen that “In PDP we use to kill”. A statement PDP denied and urged him to substantiate his claims with evidence and define those he referred to as “we” in his statement.

In a press release disclosed to newsmen by Kola Ologbondiyan, the publicity secretary, the party stated that it remained constitutionally binding and has never derail from the tenets of Nigeria constitution.

Read the full statement below:

