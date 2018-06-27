PDP hails poll showing Olusola leading

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has acclaimed the recent NOI polls that showed its candidate, Prof. Kolaop Olusola triumphing over the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi saying the opinion poll was reflective of the thoughts of the people of the state.

The PDP in a statement issued yesterday said the poll was reflective of the disconnect between the APC and the people of the state.

In the statement issued by the PDP’s national publicity secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbonndiyan, the party said: “Indeed, the PDP is not surprised at the outcome of the polls conducted by one of the leading, impartial country-specific and research-based polling bodies in Africa, as such represents the natural response by the people to the sterling performance of Governor Ayo Fayose as well as the popularity of the PDP candidate.”

“It is instructive that the poll reflected the fact that the PDP candidate enjoys overwhelming support across the three senatorial districts while leading in goodwill among the broader voting demography cutting across all age and gender categories across the state with a significant 8-point margin against Fayemi.” The PDP thus warned the ruling APC not to compromise the wish of the people as it urged its supporters to be on the alert to check against what it described as possible efforts by the APC to rig the election.