PDP expresses worry over Abaribe’s safety

By Dirisu Yakubu

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fears over the safety of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, (PDP Abia South), who was arrested by the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) yesterday.

The party condemned what it termed the Gestapo-style arrest of lawmaker, adding that the development “has further confirmed our earlier alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has commenced a total clampdown on the opposition and perceived opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the latest arrest is an attempt weaken the opposition especially opposition members of the federal parliament. “The PDP notes that the federal government has given no reasons for the arrest and detention of Senator Abaribe, who has been kept incommunicado without access to his lawyers and associates.

“The party also notes the apprehension of Nigerians following numerous alleged plots by the federal government to frame up other lawmakers, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, as well as Senators Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani.

“Nigerians can now see that our dear nation is fast descending into a fascist state where constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech no longer obtains and citizens are marked, arrested and detained on the whims and caprices of those in power.

“The PDP charges the DSS to immediately declare Senator Abaribe’s whereabouts, as well as the charge against him,” the statement read in part.