PDP Delta South rally, confirmation of Okowa’s second term victory —Uroye

By Godwin Oritse

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Augustine Uroye has commended the leadership of the Delta South senatorial district of the party for a successful rally in support of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that the rally was a clear indication of the governor’s second term victory.

Uroye, who is vying for the Warri South Constituency 1 seat in the Delta State House of Assembly in the forthcoming election made the disclosure yesterday in Oleh during PDP Delta South senatorial rally.

The House of Assembly hopeful lauded the governor for his developmental stride across the state saying “Governor Okowa within three years has transformed technical colleges in the state to world class standard and his Job creation scheme has ensured that over 40,000 unemployed Deltans are owners of businesses and employers of labour.”

Uroye urged Deltans to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, noting that the ongoing development in the state could only be secured by voting Okowa and the PDP for continuity.