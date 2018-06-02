PDP candidate Ogundoyin wins Oyo bye-election

By Adeola Badru
IBADAN – ADEBO Ogundoyin, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been announced winner of the just concluded bye-election at the Ibarapa East State constituency to fill the vacant position of the late Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo.
The PDP candidate won with 6,277 votes followed by APC with 4,619 votes, while Accord Party finished with 2,859 votes.
The election took place in ten ward with the following results:
Accredited voters, 14333,
ACCORD – 2,859
APC – 4,619
PDP -6,277
FDP _ 83
HDP – 14.
MPN – 09
NPC – 60
Total valid vote, 13, 871
Rejected votes, 308
Total Votes cast, 14,179
Winner, PDP -6,277.
