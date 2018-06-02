PDP candidate Ogundoyin wins Oyo bye-election

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN – ADEBO Ogundoyin, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been announced winner of the just concluded bye-election at the Ibarapa East State constituency to fill the vacant position of the late Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

The PDP candidate won with 6,277 votes followed by APC with 4,619 votes, while Accord Party finished with 2,859 votes.

The election took place in ten ward with the following results:

Accredited voters, 14333,

ACCORD – 2,859

APC – 4,619

PDP -6,277

FDP _ 83

HDP – 14.

MPN – 09

NPC – 60

Total valid vote, 13, 871

Rejected votes, 308

Total Votes cast, 14,179

Winner, PDP -6,277.

