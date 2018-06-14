PDP borrowed for looting – Lauretta Onochie

Mrs Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide has said that the Peoples Demoratic Party (PDP) borrowed money for looting.



Onochie reacting to to a comment by Reno Omokri on her Twitter handle said: ‘Finally, @renoomokri took time off making out with fish to take a swing at air. APC govt, to which Comrade Gov. Adams Oshiomhole belongs, had need to borrow because your PDP govt. was reckless with our funds and failed to save. We borrow for development. PDP borrowed for looting.’

She further tweeted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmanship position which Adams Oshiomhole seek to occupy was ‘Signed. Sealed. Delivered. He’s ours.’

