PCC to collaborate with FRCN on information dissemination

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Chiamaka Meribole

The Public Complaints Commission, PCC is to collaborate with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, in dissemination of its activities.

The agreement was reached Wednesday when the management of the Commission paid a courtesy visit to the FRCN management team in Abuja.

Speaking at the visit, the Chief Commissioner of the Commission, Hon. Chile Igbawua said the collaboration between the two agencies of government had become necessary in view of the unparalleled roll the FRCN plays in the dissemination of information within and outside the country.

‘‘We recognize the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria as the singular media house with the furthest reach. It doesn’t matter whatever the advertisement people will say, they have the furthest reach we know that the radio still remains the most paramount medium of communication and dissemination of information.

‘‘There are limitations there are many who cannot afford the other means some people can’t buy newspapers, some cannot afford television sets but most people can afford a radio and in any case even those who can afford a farmer cannot place a TV set on the farm as it is to look but he can always have a radio on his neck while he’s doing his hand work while he listens to the radio.’’

‘‘I also know that most times when we move in our vehicles, it is the radio that we can afford to listen to. So, we know that this is the institution with the further reach and that is why we believe that if we collaborate together, then we will be on the farms with the farmer, we’ll be in the market with the market women and men and we will be in offices with those who are working in bureaucracies, companies and other institutions.

‘‘We have confidence in you and we have confidence in your management that together, we can reach out to the people because for many, it is strange when we say we are 43 years old.

‘‘We might not be known by many, we wish to be known by this 118 million Nigerians in the next two years if possible and we believe that you have that reach and so we want to collaborate with you.

‘‘I want to thank you in anticipation because I believe you are going to collaborate with us and also to grant those requests that we have also made before you,’’ he added.

Responding, the Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, Dr. Mansur Liman described the visit as right step in the right direction and assured the PCC his visitors that the FRCN would collaborate with them to propagate their activities.

‘‘I’m sure this step you have taken to visit us here and seek for collaboration I think in the right direction because for PCC being in existence for about 43 years and some of the mandates that you have just told us even for us that know the existence of PCC.

‘‘I think we don’t have that much knowledge of what the PCC is doing or its mandate. I think coming to radio Nigeria in order to make sure that people of Nigeria are aware of what you do so that they can use the services I think is in the positive direction and I want to assure you that Radio Nigeria is very ready to collaborate with you because one of our primary mandate here is to inform Nigerians about what is happening all over the country and more so being a public service, I think it is our own responsibility to project what other arms of government are doing so that Nigerians can actually use these services to the maximum. We promise you, we will collaborate with you,’’ he said.

The public complains commission is a constitutional body established in 1975, governed by the PCC Act captured the seven laws of the regulation of Nigeria 2004.

Its mandate is to curb administrative and bureaucratic corruption, to ensure that it institute good governance in administration of human and material resources.

Its territorial jurisdiction covers the entire Nigeria that is federal, state and local governments.