Pastor, three others rape, strangulates sex worker for ritual in Kogi

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

The Nigerian Police, Kogi State command Monday paraded a pastor, and two other church members over the gruesome murder of a sex workers, Mercy Moses; alleged they used for money ritual.

The acclaimed Pastor, Mr. Segun Otaru and the three accomplices; Abdulmumini Yakubu, Samuel Segun and Mike Stephen (Now at large) of the Voice of Cannan Church, C and S, Ozuri, Adavi local government area in Kogi State were among nine suspects paraded by the police for various crime of armed robbery, kidnapping and other vices.

The pastor along with the accomplices were said to have all slept with the victim, strangulated her, severed the hand, leg as well as the head and buried her body in his church.

Two of the accused, Mike Stephen and Abdulmumuni Yakubu after she was strangulate slept with her dead body and thereafter roasted her hand and legs and mixed it with a lotion to drink in order to get rich.

Parading the pastors along five others, the state Police Public Relation Officer, ASP William Aya said the pastor through one of the hotel attendants in the town lured the sex workers, an indigene of Benue state from the hotel to her house where they carried out the act.

Three days after, when the sex worker was yet to return to the hotel, the attendant became apprehensive and called the pastor, only to be frustrated by his response.

The attendant reported to the police in Adavi. But sensing that they were foot dragging, took the matter to the police headquarter in Lokoja who quickly swung into action and arrested three of them, with one still at large.

Speaking with newsmen, the pastor and the accomplices confessed to the crime but blamed it on poverty.

Pastor Otaru said, himself along with the three others got tired of their low life and decided to help themselves to the ritual suggestion brought by one of them who said he learned it while staying in Abeokuta.

On having sex with the dead body, Yakubu who said they believed sleeping with a dead lady will save them from having vehicular accident, said the sex act felt the same with a living soul.

Police said they have launched a manhunt for the forth person, Mike Stephen and they will soon be charge to court.