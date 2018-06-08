Parliamentary Support Group has come to stay in NASS, Jibrin replies colleagues

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—FORMER Chairman, Committee on Appropriation of the House of Representatives, Abdulmunin Jibrin, yesterday, vowed that Parliamentary Support Grooup, PSG, has come to stay in the National Assembly.

His reaction came against the backdrop of moves by the House to investigate him for saying only PDP members were involved in NASS decision to rise against President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, yesterday, Jibrin said: “Against the background of recent events in the National Assembly and specifically House of Representatives, enquiries from the media and the general public, I’m obliged to make further statement and clarification.

“The Parliamentary Support Group, PSG, which primary objective is to support President Buhari has come to stay in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly at large. The PSG in both chambers is working closely, comparing notes and integrating its programmes and action plans.

“The PSG has become necessary because of the unabated attacks on Mr President on the floor of the House, an action that has severally embarrassed the President and portrayed the APC-led government in bad light.

“While we focus on mobilising support for Mr President in the House, we challenge the leadership of the APC caucus in the House of Representatives to stand up and be counted in support of our party, the APC, and government. We hope they will do the needful.

“We wish to categorically state that the ongoing taking of signatures of members in the House of Representatives by the PSG is not for the purpose of impeaching the Speaker but to reaffirm our support for Mr President and consolidate his support base in the House.