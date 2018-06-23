Parents move wards from private to public schools in Edo

…Open Day in Public Primary Schools excites parents

Few weeks into the implementation of the Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) initiative by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, parents and guardians in the state have begun withdrawing their children and wards from private schools and moving them to public schools.



Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education and Acting Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said parents and guardians are impressed with the improved technology-based teaching method in the pilot public schools across the state, and are withdrawing their children from private to public schools.

She also said that parents and guardians who visited their wards and children during the Open Day programme, the first of its kind in public schools, shared their excitements about the initiative.

According to Dr Osa Oviawe, “The Open Day is part of the Edo BEST initiative to connect the curriculum, classroom and community.”

The Acting SUBEB Chairman disclosed that “Edo SUBEB Staff from Quality Assurance, School Support Services and Social Mobilisation departments and their counterparts in the 18 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA) went round Edo BEST pilot schools in the state to monitor the implementation of the initiative.

“Parents and guardians of pupils in public primary schools all over the state expressed gratitude to Governor Obaseki for the transformative Edo-BEST initiative, saying that they are impressed with the new development as it informs them of their child’s progress thereby creating an opportunity for them to assist the child to succeed academically.”

Osa Oviawe said that “a parent who gave his name as Mr. Ohenhen, told government officials that when he discovered that teachers now use technology to deliver lessons in public primary schools, he withdrew his children from private school and registered them in Oba Ewuare Primary School, Ugbowo, in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

“He further stated that he was highly impressed with the State Government’s Basic Education Sector Transformation initiative, because his children’s literacy skills have improved over the short period of Edo BEST launch.”

On the Open Day, Dr Osa Oviawe said: “Mrs. Alice, a guardian of a pupil in Eguare Primary School, Ewohimi, in Esan South East Local Government Area, said the open day exercise is first of its kind in the history of the state noting that Edo BEST Programme keeps introducing modern initiatives into the school system, and that her ward have become zealous in all aspects of life as she can now communicate verbally with spoken English.”

Osa Oviawe also shared the experience of Mr. Akhimie, the father of a pupil at Obe Primary School Sabongida-Ora, Owan West LGA.

She quoted Mr Akhimien as saying, “the open day exercise has brought back hope as he sees his child becoming a future leader because of his positive attitude towards doing school assignments at home. My child can now identify letters and their sounds.”

According to a teacher, Mrs. Elizabeth Anozie, “the open day was a huge success, parents came to inspect their wards’ books. They were happy, they asked me questions and I responded.

“They were pleased, even the pupils were filled with joy when they saw their parents trooping in.”

The Acting SUBEB Chairman assured that “Edo SUBEB is gearing up to add more schools to the Edo BEST programme in the next academic year, starting in September 2018.”