Pandemonium in Ogun as family of five , friend die in new house

Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-Tragedy struck at Aiyepe road, in Sagamu area of Ogun State early Thursday morning when five family members, including the father, mother, three children and a family friend were found dead in their newly furnished building.

Vanguard gathered that the mysterious incident happened late Wednesday night and had thrown the entire neighborhood into mourning.

It was further gathered that the family members had just moved from their rented apartment into the property belonging to them and were said to have died the very first night inside the house.

A family friend who spent the night with them also lost his life.

Our correspondent, gathered that the deceased, the father , his wife, and four children whose aged ranges between three and 10 died from suspected poisonous chemicals.

A source within the area hinted that there was a possibility that the house might have been fumigated with “killer chemical.”

One of the sympathizers, who accompanied the bodies to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, said the owner of the house, a bore hole driller, just spent a night inside the new house.

The sympathiser, who identified himself as Tony, said they noticed a foul odour, on Thursday morning, which attracted them to the building.

He said they (neighbours) raised the alarm over the development, which attracted the attention of the Police.

Their remains were evacuated and taken to the morgue of the hospital.

Meanwhile hundreds of sympathisers have besieged the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital, wailing over the ugly incident.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, vowing that the Police would get to the root of the matter.

Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said investigation into the matter had commenced to unravel the mystery behind the incident..