Oyo lawmaker dumps APC to pitch tent with Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in Oyo State, a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Segun Olaleye, yesterday, dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pitch tent with of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The lawmaker, representing Ibadan North 11 constituency made the disclosure during the Assembly plenary, presided over the Speaker, Mr. Olagunju Ojo.

He said: “I want to say it authoritatively that if a radical brother has decamped, maybe you will say to Chief Ladoja’s house at Bodija. So you can use that to deduce whatever direction and in the next few days or weeks, you will know better on that.”

“But for now take it from me that I am no longer in APC. I am now under the former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adewole Ladoja’s and where ever he is, whether in PDP or not, I am going with him. And if he says tomorrow it’s another place, you will find me there because that is the same way I am under the late Lam Adesina and I never regretted it for a day and I know on this I will not regret it.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly during the plenary swore in the newly elected member of the PDP, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin who represents Ibarapa East.

In his acceptance speech, the newly sworn-in lawmaker said the first thing he would embark upon as a legislator was to first have a mutual working relationship with other lawmakers, stressing that it would be an opportunity for my constituency.