Oyetola steals show at APC natn’lconvention, congratulates new exccos

The Osun APC’s leading gubernatorial aspirant, who is also the Chief of staff to incumbent Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Gboyega Oyetola has congratulated the newly elected national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other national executives.

In a congratulatory message issued by the Ilerioluwa campaign organization and signed by Dayo Fasola, the statement reads in part, “We join other well meaning and committed members of our great party, APC to congratulate our new National Chairman for the successful Abuja convention which has produced him and other executives with the task of repositioning the APC for greater heights, we believe in your sagacity and firm principle of patriotism to steer this ship to victory on all sides”

Oyetola equally advised the national executives on party’s internal cohesion and unity aftermath the national convention. “We must continue to reiterate our unwavering loyalty in the ideals and ideology of APC as this will further strengthen all members of the party across the country”.

We are all progressives and the elevation of Nigeria among the committee of Nations and the success of our great party is what is paramount to us. That is our common goal and that is why we are all unanimous in putting aside our differences and ensure the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration.

Earlier before the official kickoff of the convention, hundreds of supporters of Gboyega Oyetola had stormed Eagle’s square Abuja, venue of the ceremony in branded vehicles, customized uniforms and posters of Ilerioluwa 2018.

They were the only supporters of any Osun gubernatorial aspirants sighted at the venue, they stole the show as they sang praises of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and their principal, Gboyega Oyetola who is vying for governor in the September 22nd election as other delegates sang and danced relentlessly with them at all the various strategic spots they positioned themselves.