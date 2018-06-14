Eid-el-Fitri: Celebrate in moderation, show love to one another, Oyetola urges

A Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Isiak Oyetola (GIO) has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and every part of the world on the completion of ramadan fast and celebration of eid el fitri.



Alhaji Oyetola in a message to mark end of Ramadan said it is a thing of joy that Muslims and indeed non Muslims alike have witnessed another celebration of eid-el-fitri, stressing that it is a special privilege from Allah that our lives have been spared till today.

He therefore called on all Muslims not to depart from their good ways noting that the 30-days of spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah with a lot of lesson learnt in the process.

Oyetola urged the citizens to celebrate in moderation, show love to one another noting that the current situation in the country has made it imperative for Muslims and non-Muslims to live in peace and harmony and seek the face of God in prayer for divine intervention.

The politican however urged the citizens of Osun State to be more vigilant and continue to seek the face of God, noting that prayers by all are needed more than ever for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country, and of the State, even as he expressed confidence in God’s ability to bless and keep the country in answer to the prayers of His people.