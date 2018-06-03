Oyedepo cautions Buhari over ‎Arabic studies in NPF recruitment test

‎… Arabic Studies in Police Test a move to Islamise Nigeria

By Yinka Ajayi

Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo , President of Living faith Church Worldwide otherwise known as Winners Chapel has charged President Muhamadu Buhari led administration to be conscious of every move and ‎policies that would spore religious war in Nigeria.

Speaking during his prophetic ministration at the largest gathering of Christian worshipers worldwide in Canaan land Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria ,‎ Oyedepo said: ” The inclusion of Arabic studies in the recent Nigeria Police Force NPF recruitment Test is highly unacceptable.”

“Some forces just want to score political marks by trying to divide impress the president and divide us as a people. This administration and all agents that want to divide us should be seriously warned as it’s too late to turn Nigeria into an Islamic State.”

The Bishop further call for the NPF recruit‎ment Test to be rewritten and the Arabic studies be scraped.

” We therefore reject the NPF recruitment Test and ask for it to be re-written without the inclusion of the Arabic Studies in it.” the Bishop stressed.