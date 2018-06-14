Oxford, Cambridge Club to launch endowment for qualified Nigerians

By Naomi Uzor

OXFORD and Cambridge Club of Nigeria said it is set to launch the 2018 endowment initiative that will enable qualified Nigerians to attend Oxford or Cambridge.

In discussing the Oxford and Cambridge Club of Nigeria, the President, Dr Timi Austen-Peters said, “it is a non-profit association consisting of alumni from the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge who are either of Nigerian descent or currently living in Nigeria.” Over 30 years ago, the Club was established by a group of prominent Nigerians who attended either of the two universities and wished to create a forum to encourage social, economic and intellectual debates in Nigeria.

Throughout the year, the club hosts events, which anyone can attend, ranging from the May Ball (traditionally held in June) and the Spring Lecture. “More recently, we have added the Oxbridge Debate to our annual schedule.

“This year in particular, we intend to use the May Ball, which will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 to launch an endowment initiative that will enable qualified Nigerians to attend Oxford or Cambridge as we believe limited resources need not be a barrier to academic development. Money from the fund will also be used to upgrade the infrastructure of two chosen public primary schools every year.

“2018 promises to be an exciting year for the club with a mixture of intellectual, business and social events to look forward to, as the club continues to build a reputation for intellectual thought leadership, attracting leaders from the business world,” he said.