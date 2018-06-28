Owie advocates cross-party alliance to rescue Nigeria from Buhari

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Senator Roland Owie, chairman of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, National Contact Committee, yesterday called for inter-party cooperation from the political class to resolve the leadership challenges which he said were now facing the country.

Owie, in a statement, particularly expressed concern over the spate of killings in the country which he said had brought the country to the point of anarchy.

He said: “I urge all men of goodwill in all political parties in Nigeria, including the APC, to unite and send President Muhammadu Buhari packing before he destroys this nation. How can a President of Nigeria look the other way, when the President of Miyetti Allah, said that ‘The killings in the Plateau were a reprisal for the loss of 300 cows’ and as today the president of Miyetti Allah is still walking free on the streets of Nigeria.

“What does Buhari want Nigerians to do? With high unemployment, the people went back to the farm. Now in the farm, herdsmen kill them daily.”