Ovim Girls: Our students were not raped, says headmistress

HEADMISTRESS of Methodist Girls Model Secondary School Ovim, Isiukwuato LGA, Abia State, Mrs Ezinne Oluchi Ibenye, has debunked reports that 15 students of the school were raped by hoodlums last week.

Speaking when the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, in the company of his wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu visited the Methodist Church-owned school, Mrs Ibenye said: “There is no case of rape. The girls are here. The criminal broke into the hostel and was trying to steal from the students, when the girls raised the alarm, but the criminal hit some of them in the heads with an iron and escaped. The girls narrated that none of them was raped. They also said that it was one criminal that broke in. That was what happened.”

Governor Ikpeazu who expressed displeasure over the incident, addressed the students after he was conducted round the school and promised that the state government will support the church and the school authority to ensure safety of the students.

He promised that the government will provide a 50KVA generator and instal street light within the school premises.