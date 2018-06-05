OVH Energy engages grassroots on malaria prevention, eradication

By Sola Ogundipe

MALARIA poses adverse economic impact that is probably even greater than 1 per cent of the GDP, from lost productivity through premature mortality and time off work due to sickness. In school children, malaria is a major cause of absenteeism, reduces potential economic development opportunities, deters international trade and foreign investment, and jeopardises tourism.

Africa currently carries 80 per cent of the global malaria burden with Nigeria accounting for 27 per cent of cases and 24 per cent of malaria deaths globally, according to the World Health Organisation, WHO.

In line with the vision of promoting and enabling a healthier community that is free from malaria, leading downstream company, OVH Energy, recently held its second edition of the Roll Back Malaria, RBM, campaign in partnership with African Clean Up Initiative at Onne, Rivers State.

Over the last two years, the company has championed educating citizens on malaria prevention measures.

The OVH Energy RBM initiative – a strategic collaboration with the communities in which the company operates – is designed to identify and tackle specific problems that will aid elimination and subsequent eradication of associated effects of malaria in the region through treatment, testing, education and empowerment.

According to Huub Stokman, CEO of OVH Energy, the RBM campaign is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative that supports local communities through medical treatment and preventative programmes, educating the community on the dangers of malaria and recommending practical ways of protecting the people and safeguarding the environment against malaria parasites.

According to Stokeman: “Malaria presents a formidable challenge in this part of the world affecting the most vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. With our support, local communities have an opportunity to protect themselves and reduce the negative impact on health, education and employment, thereby minimising some of the long-term economic impacts of malaria.”

He said the initiative is being hosted by specialists and healthcare practitioners who will educate the community on preventive measures and practical steps to prevent malaria outbreaks. The programme will feature free medical consultations and administration of anti-malarial medication; individual health counselling and the distribution of free insecticide-treated mosquito nets amongst others.

He said OVH Energy is using information to enable healthier lifestyles and encourage attitudinal change to eradicate malaria with responsibility being a critical part of a company’s culture.

“It is imperative that companies become passionate about the communities that host their operations and utilise every opportunity to give back to those communities.”