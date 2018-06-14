Otuaro Assures Delta NUJ of Govt Collaboration

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro has said Delta State government looks forward to a greater collaboration with Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in the state just as he thanked the body for its proper reportage of government programmes.

The deputy governor gave the assurance during a courtesy call on him, yesterday, by Delta State Council of the NUJ led by its Chairman, Mike Ikeogwu, who said the body had come to assure the deputy governor of support for his peace shuttles in the state.

The Delta NUJ said it was impressed by Otuaro’s cordial relationship with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, which he said had no doubt promoted peace, investors’ confidence and development of the State.

Otuaro said the NUJ had demonstrated that it has proved an integral part of governance by properly propagating, especially the pivotal peace-building activities of the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities and other components of the SMART Agenda.

He said: “We are willing and look forward to a greater collaboration and partnership and will support whatever productive venture you may be involved in keeping with objectives of government.”