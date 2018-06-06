Otti accuses Ikpeazu of raising Abia debt profile

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA— Abia State leader of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and the party’s governorship candidate in the 2015 election, Dr. Alex Otti, has accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration of increasing the state’s debt profile through borrowing.

Otti accused Ikpeazu of laying “landmines” for future generations of Abians by incurring debt to an “unsustainable level.”

The APGA chieftain spoke in a radio programme aired in Umuahia, Abia State capital, alleging that Ikpeazu’s administration was wasteful and accumulating debts without measures for repayment.

Although the leader of the main opposition party in the state did not give details of the state’s “rising debt profile,” he scored Ikpeazu low, saying “socio-political and economic indices show that Abia remains on the downward spiral in agriculture, education, health, security, general infrastructure and industrialisation.”