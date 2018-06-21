Osunbor withdraws from APC chairmanship race

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—BARELY 72 hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC, convention, former governor of Edo State, Senator Oserheimen Osunbor, a national chairmanship aspirant, has stepped down from the race, saying he did so out of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osunbor, in a statement, yesterday, said that his action was based on his respect for President Buhari and “to avoid any rancour in our great party.”

Osunbor said: “It is common knowledge that I was vying for the position of National Chairman of the APC at the forthcoming national convention for reasons I stated in my release last week.

“However, after extensive discussions and consultations across the various levels in the party and amongst my family, friends and associates, I hereby note that out of respect for Mr. President and other frontline leaders of the party as well as the need to avoid unduly prolonging the voting exercise during the national convention.

“In the interest of a rancour-free national convention and to ease the work of the National Convention Committee and in the overall interest of our party the APC, I have decided to withdraw from the race and also endorse Mr Oshiomhole.”

“Accordingly, I hereby withdraw my candidature. I thank all those who have expressed support for my candidature but who may feel disappointed by this development. I crave the understanding of everyone.”