Osun gov poll: KOWA raises concern over youths possession of arms

AHEAD of Osun State Governorship election scheduled for September 22, KOWA Party, youth leader, Jude Adejuwon, has raised concern over large number of youths currently possessing small arms in the state, stressing it could trigger violence during the poll.

Adejuwon lamented that the little arms in possession of sizeable number of youths in the state has aided them to engage in robbery activities, saying, some of his close relatives had unforgettable memories of their act.

The youth leader, who raised the concerns at the launch of his book, titled: ‘The pragmatic of real change,” held in Yaba, Lagos State, stressed that he became aware of the looming danger while contesting for councillorship post during the last council poll in Osun State.

Explaining how small arms found their way into hands of youths and teenagers in the state, he stated that they engaged in the act in order to raise money for their needs.

“During last council poll which I contested in Osun, I discovered that teenagers had guns and were ready to offer their service to me for any amount I could pay.

“When I investigated further, I realised that it only cost N79 to buy a bullet. I was made to understand that the cartridge only cost N2500 and there are 36 bullets in it,” he added.

Adejuwon noted that larger percent of those with tendency to cause havoc were those that had their secondary school education under the present administration in the state.

The youth leader hinted that no fewer than 60 percent of the youths in the state were currently involved in cyber crime; jettisoning the need to raise money through genuine means.

He said that the people their party and others strive for, with the aim to change narrative of political activities in the country “doesn’t even care for change in ideology.”

According to him, “After the poll, I was made to understand that those currently occupying public office have money at their disposal to spend in order to get votes.”

“There has not been any party in Nigeria working towards bridging the gap between the poor and the rich, literate and illiterate.”

And that is one of the challenges still haunting the country today.

“I have toured at least 30 states in Nigeria and I believe that there is hope for Nigeria. But I think we have to wait for another 20 years before we can achieve holistic change that we all, including our party, KOWA, craved for.”

Earlier, an author, Tunde Leye, while reviewing the book, disclosed that book revealed that the focal point to drive the change needed in Nigeria reside with the middle class.