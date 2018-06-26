Osun gov poll: Aspirant seeks cohesion among APC members

By Emmanuel Aziken

LAGOS—A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has called on party members across the country to join hands with the new Adams Oshiomhole-led leadership of the party to achieve the unity needed to advance the cause of the party.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just concluded national convention of the party, Oyetola said the time had come for the entire membership of the APC to work in one accord for peace, stability, and progress of the party.

He said: “We must continue to reiterate our unwavering loyalty in the ideals and ideology of APC as this will further strengthen all members of the party across the country.”

On his aspiration to succeed Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the aspirant noted that it is the will of God and it will be a great opportunity to serve the people of Osun in the governorship capacity.