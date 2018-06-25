Breaking News
Translate

Osun debt: PDP gov aspirant promises financial re-engineering

On 4:15 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Jimoh Babatunde

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, has promised to employ Due Process as a major plank in re-engineering the fractured financial base of the state caused by the alleged huge debts incurred by the current All Progressives Congress, APC, administration.

Speaking with a select group of professionals from across the state in Osogbo, weekend, he maintained that it was possible for the state and its people to survive through frugality.

Akingbade said: “First and foremost, what destroys any organization is greed. If the leadership is avaricious, then the spiral effect of this will percolate through the system, down the line, in a devastating form. This is the end-result of what we are witnessing today in Osun.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I have been properly schooled in the best practices of Due Process under the World Bank when I was a Commissioner. The import of the lessons learned are never lost and they are the missing links in governance today, which made corruption to be on the increase.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.