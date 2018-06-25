Osun debt: PDP gov aspirant promises financial re-engineering

By Jimoh Babatunde

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, has promised to employ Due Process as a major plank in re-engineering the fractured financial base of the state caused by the alleged huge debts incurred by the current All Progressives Congress, APC, administration.

Speaking with a select group of professionals from across the state in Osogbo, weekend, he maintained that it was possible for the state and its people to survive through frugality.

Akingbade said: “First and foremost, what destroys any organization is greed. If the leadership is avaricious, then the spiral effect of this will percolate through the system, down the line, in a devastating form. This is the end-result of what we are witnessing today in Osun.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I have been properly schooled in the best practices of Due Process under the World Bank when I was a Commissioner. The import of the lessons learned are never lost and they are the missing links in governance today, which made corruption to be on the increase.”