Osinbajo’s visit: EDPA-MIXTA Africa, Edo govt intensify work on 1800-unit Emotan Gardens project

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—AS the Edo State Government welcomes the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on a two-day visit to the state today, Edo Development and Property Agency, EDPA, and MIXTA Africa, are intensifying work on the development of the 1800-unit Emotan Gardens.

Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, in a chat with journalists during a tour of the site, said the partnership with MIXTA Africa had been fruitful while the response to the development of the affordable housing units by residents in the state and those in the diaspora have been tremendous.

She said work on the estate in preparation for the Vice President’s visit had reached advanced stage and all was set for the August visitor.

According to her, “We are happy that the Vice President is coming to commission this landmark project. This project holds a lot of history for the state. It is the first state government housing project in the state after 16 years.

“Our partner, MIXTA Africa, has been very supportive and we are working round the clock to ensure that the project site is ready for the ground-breaking ceremony.”