Breaking: Osinbajo’s helicopter in emergency landing

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday, escaped what could have been an air mishap as a helicopter which was conveying him from Gwagwalada to the Villa had to make an emergency landing at the Area Council.

The helicopter according to sources was to convey the VP from the Nigeria Customs Staff College located in Gwagwalada where he had gone to attend a function.

However, it was said to have developed fault shortly after take–off and had to land almost immediately..

It was gathered that the helicopter was still parked at the premises of the college as at the time of filing this report at 8.42 pm.

There was no word from the Villa on the incident.