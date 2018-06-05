Osinbajo wades into Ambode/Luxury bus owners face-off

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo has promised to intervene in the ongoing face-off between the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria, ALBON, and the Lagos State government.

The Vice President made the pledge when he met behind closed-doors with members of the association on Monday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ALBON had claimed that the recent policies of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos State government, especially the directive to its key members to relocate from city centre in Jibowu to a less conducive place,

has led to hostile business climate and losses, that has crippled their multi-billion naira businesses in the state.

The leader of the delegation to the meeting and President and Chairman of Ifesinachi Group of Companies, Prince Emeka Mamah, told State House correspondents after the meeting that Osinbajo assured them that he was going to wade into the matter to ensure that it is resolved as quickly as possible.

According to him, “We have been assured that he is going to step into it. We believe that he is going to do this for us. We have the confidence in APC government, we are believing in the Vice-President and we know that he is going to ensure that our problems will be resolved.

“No time frame was mentioned but I believe that from the way he spoke, I believe it is going to happen soonest.”

In the address he presented on behalf of ALBON, Mamah said Osinbajo’s intervention was sought because Ambode’s Executive Order of 2017 directing all transporters on the Ikorodu corridor to relocate to Ojota, was crippling their businesses as the new location cannot accommodate 10 percent of their operations.

He said that the new location, lacks access to spare parts and workshops, roads adding that the cost implication of a slot at the bus terminal was too high.

Mamah said all efforts by ALBON to meet with Ambode to resolve the problem were successful, despite the massive support the group provided towards the governor’s election in 2015.

He said, “Our request is first to ask that you appeal to Lagos State Government, under the leadership of His excellency, Akinwunmi Ambode, to reconsider his decision that that our members operating in their various offices, which is used as private motor parks along Ikorodu road, Jibowu, Lagos state, should close their operations and move to Ojota bus terminal.

“It is indisputable, even by the Management of this Ojota Bus Terminal, that the space provided cannot accommodate 10% of our members, as some members such as Young Shall Grow Motor (Nig) Ltd; G. U. Okeke & Sons Motor (Nig) Ltd; Chisco Transport (Nig) Ltd, Peace Mass Transit (Nig) Ltd, God is Good Motors (Nig) Ltd, E. Ekeson & Bros Motor Ltd, to mention but a few, operate not less than 1,000; 600; 500; 400; or 300 mini buses.

“Again, our assessment reveals that the facilities at the terminal failed the mandatory requirement of what a bus terminal looks like due to inaccessibility of spare parts and workshops, road and the cost implication of a slot at the bus terminal.

“Our members are not against the government policy plan of making Lagos State a mega city neither are we against moving to Ojota Bus Terminal, but looking at the massive investment already made at our private parks.

“We appeal that the government should allow us operate in our in our individual parks. We believe in one united Nigeria and are no-tribalistic business sector.”

Other demands by ALBON reducing import duty tariff on luxury buses as the duty of 35 per cent on a bus of about N150 million; abolishing VAT for transporters, and providing better security nationwide.

He said, “Transportation in Nigeria has been tough majorly because of absence of rules and regulations guiding the business, coupled with other sundry expenses like tariffs on imported good, which is about 35 percent as against what obtains in the past, and subcharges being paid by the operators in the industry.

“In the light of this we appeal that import duties be reduced to 10 percent in order to forestall road transportation going into extinction.

“It is increasingly becoming a fact that the Federal Inland Revenue Service has plans of collecting VAT from Nigerians, especially now that airline operator will be enjoying VAT free services. Consequently our members appeal that the federal government should consider removing this VAT as we render the same services as airline operators and will be most honored if treated the same.

“Similarly, due to the cost of bringing in a bus into this country, stakeholders in road transport undergo some hurdles simply to keep road transportation going. Therefore, ask that federal government should make the purchase of these buses cost effective by subsiding them for us in form of loans.

“We appeal that the federal government should look inward and come up with a workable solution to resolving the problem of insecurity. Even with the obvious pressure being mounted against terrorists organization, insecurity has been the bane that our members have recorded series of attacks on their buses which has resulted in loss of several lives.”

The Patron of the Association, Eugene Nzom-Ojukwu, also stated that the Association presented an award to the Vice President to show its support and strong solidarity with the government.

He said that the Lagos incident had pushed the operations of the group down, adding that about three months ago, the Lagos government impounded the association’s buses and kept them for three months without justification.

He said, “We will find it difficult to set off all the accumulated bank interest that that action caused to us.”