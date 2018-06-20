Photos: Osinbajo, Tinubu, others campaign for Fayemi at mega rally

Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress, (APC) remains the only party capable of liberating the people of Ekiti state from their current challenges.

Osinbajo spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, at a mega rally organised to garner support for the party in the governorship election on 14 July.

Also the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said the the people of the state have no better choice than to vote-in the ruling party at the centre for them to get liberated from the pangs of poverty.

