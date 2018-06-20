Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Osinbajo, Tinubu, others campaign for Fayemi at mega rally

On 5:49 amIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress, (APC) remains the only party capable of liberating the people of Ekiti state from their current challenges.

Osinbajo spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, at a mega rally organised to garner support for the party in the governorship election on 14 July.

Also the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said the the people of the state have no better choice than to vote-in the ruling party at the centre for them to get liberated from the pangs of poverty.

Osinbajo, Tinubu and John Odigie-Oyegun

Osinbajo in Ado Ekiti
Osinbajo in Ado Ekiti
Osinbajo in Ado Ekiti
Osinbajo in Ado Ekiti
Osinbajo addresses the rally in Ado Ekiti
Osinbajo in Ado Ekiti
Osinbajo and Fayemi
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun presents the APC flag to Fayemi
Osinbajo, Tinubu and John Odigie-Oyegun
APC members at the Fayemi rally in Ekiti
Osinbajo, Tinubu and John Odigie-Oyegun
Osinbajo, Ajimobi and Aregbesola


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.