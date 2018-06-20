Osinbajo says Fayemi is God’s man for the job

*Tinubu, Oyegun, 12 governors flag off Fayemi’s Campaign

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the All Progressive Congress governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi as a man sent by God to deliver Ekiti from poverty, saying the July 14 election will afford the electorate the opportunity to change their destinies for good.



Describing Fayemi as the best man for the governorship seat of Ekiti State, Osinbajo urged the people of Ekiti State to vote massively for Fayemi.

Osinbajo called on Ekiti people to join the league of progressive states of Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Oyo and Ondo States of the southwest region.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as Chief Bisi Akande, told the electorate to vote right on July 14, saying a vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would translate to a continuation of poverty.

The Vice President and other APC leaders took turns to speak on Tuesday, during the official presentation of the governorship flag to Fayemi for the July 14 election, in Ado Ekiti at Oluyemi Kayode stadium.

Osinbajo and Oyegun jointly received PDP defectors, who were led by former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, a serving lawmaker in Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Adeniran Alagbada and former Special Adviser in Ekiti State, Mr. Bosun Osaloni, who defected to the APC.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole were also at the rally.

Governors present

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazis Yari, led governors of Edo, Osun, Ondo, Kogi, Oyo, Kwara, Jigawa, Plateau, Borno, Ogun, and Kebbi States to the rally. Also present were the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and minister of state, Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari as well as Senator Olurunimbe Mamora.

Speaking yesterday, Osibanjo said “God has brought a blessed man, who is Dr. Kayode Fayemi. He will do Ekiti a lot of good if elected governor. He will bring development to your doorsteps. “On July 14, don’t look back or sideway, look forward to a good future ahead of you by voting for Fayemi.

Odigie-Oyegun said the July 14 is a done deal for the party, saying: “immediately I entered Ekiti; I could feel, smell that resounding victory we will record on July 14. “You have tested two wives, and you have known who is better. Fayemi is the best man for the job. He will do Ekiti proud and restore honour and dignity to your state”, he said. Welcoming the defectors, led by Adeyeye, Odigie-Oyegun assured that nobody would be discriminated against in the party. “I welcome all of you to our party. You are welcome proudly to a progressive party that is steering the ship of our nation to the right shore”.

Change necessary in Ekiti

Former Lagos State Governor, Senator Tinubu, said Ekiti should not be excluded from the broom revolution that is blowing across the nation.

The party’s National leader said change is necessary for Ekiti on July 14 and that the electorate must get their Permanent Voter Cards to effect the change. “If you want to progress, what is the essence of you staying here from morning without having a PVCs. Ekiti won’t go back to sadness and poverty. “The PVCs represents your red card on the day of the election. I want you to give PDP a red card on the day of the election. Fayemi was a Minister; he now understands the game. I want you to vote him 100 percent on July 14”, Tinubu pleaded.

Former Edo State Governor, Com. Oshiomhole described the PDP as a party that was dictatorial while in the saddle of governance in the country.

“We thank God that we have swept them away. I was on my way here from Edo in 2014 when Fayemi was seeking re-election when the PDP stopped me at Benin Airport, even as a sitting governor. PDP was known for abuse of power and their days were gone.

The Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said Nigeria has been in safe hands since 2015 when President Buhari and Osinbajo took over, urging Ekiti to join the moving train in this coming election. Governors Amosun, Aregbesola, Bello, Ajimobi and Ahmed, who spoke urged the electorate to vote Fayemi to bring unprecedented progress to the state.

Fayemi while addressing supporters promised that all the programmes initiated by his administration but abrogated by the present government would be restored in the interest of the populace.

“Governor Ayo Fayose said he wanted continuity; I know Ekiti won’t subscribe to the continuity of poverty, wanton neglect, fraud and pauperization of our people in the name of governance. Former Governors of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, said the INEC wouldn’t listen to the plea by some groups that the federal government should not deploy soldiers and police for the election.