Osinbajo, Oyegun storm Ekiti for Fayemi’s Campaign

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to flag off the governorship campaign of the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi today.

Also expected at the rally which is scheduled for Oluyemi Kayode stadium, are the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and the Chairman of the National Campaign Committee for Ekiti election and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, and members of his committee.

This was as the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of planning to disturb public peace during the electioneering campaign.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, alleged that there were moves by the PDP to instigate some workers against Fayemi in a campaign of calumny, including mobilising thugs to cause violence in the state, ahead of the July 14th governorship election in Ekiti State. Warning Governor Fayose against any act that can stoke violence in the run-up to the election, the statement said: “We are aware of moves to instigate some segments of the society against Dr. Kayode Fayemi to cause disaffection between him and large population of Ekiti people, particularly workers, all in an attempt to orchestrate a deep-seated resentment against the APC candidate.

“We are also aware of moves to set up fifth columnists to act as saboteurs to APC’s electioneering activities, including using fake APC members to stoke violence to disrupt the June 19, 2018 mega rally at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti to be led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo where Fayemi and his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi will officially receive APC’s flag to contest the next month’s July 14 poll.

“The trend started last week when thugs bearing guns stormed Ado-Ikere road in the night to destroy Fayemi’s campaign billboard in front of the hotel of former APC governorship aspirant, Dr Wole Oluyede, including threatening the owner for supporting Fayemi and not Prof. Olusola Eleka of PDP only to be followed in the night of same day with the murder of APC supporter in Ado-Ekiti.

“We hereby remind troublemakers that this was not 2014 when they had a field day killing, maiming and unleashing mayhem on the opposition.