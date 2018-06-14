Osinbajo arrives in Benin on 2-day visit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday afternoon arrived in Benin for a two-day official visit to the state.

The presidential aircraft that conveyed the nation’s number-two man landed at the airport at exactly 2:29pm.

Osinbajo, who is expected to inaugurate some projects in the state. was received at the airport by Gov Godwin Obaseki, top government officials and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state cultural troupe was also at the airport to welcome the vice president to the ancient city.

The airport and the road leading to the city were adorned with posters and banners, welcoming the vice president.

Osinbajo thereafter headed to Edaiken Market at Iselin, where inaugurated a pilot phase of a solar power project under the Energising Economy Programme of the Federal Government.

He would also inaugurate the Benin Technical Innovation Hub that is expected to host over 25 ICT companies geared towards training young and old people on various ICT-based skills.

The two-day visit would also see him perform the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of 1800 housing units.

The housing unit is a joint venture project of the government of Edo and a private sector organisation.

Also in his itinerary, Osinbajo would also visit the 480 mega watts Edo-Azura power project and also attend a town-hall meeting with beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government.

The vice president would later meet with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) community in the state, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts at deepening the sector to boost economic growth. (NAN)